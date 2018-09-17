Mnangagwa urged to declare state of disaster over cholera outbreak

At least 30 people have died and more than 5,400 have been infected since the outbreak earlier this month.

HARARE - As Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s new Cabinet holds its first meeting on Monday, there have been calls for him to declare the country’s cholera outbreak a state of disaster.

In a statement quoted by state media, local government minister July Moyo says measures need to be taken to manage the drivers of cholera.

These include Harare’s lack of clean water, dilapidated sewage systems and poor waste management.

The minister says the cholera outbreak should be declared a state of disaster.

Two more people are reported to have died from the disease over the weekend, bringing the death toll this month to 30.

Meanwhile, reports say there have been more suspected cholera infections in Bulawayo, with 10 people there now under quarantine.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)