Gigaba, Nene splash the cash on luxury travel for spouses, children

Nearly R2 million alone was spent on three ministers’ spouses for thirteen trips between 2014 and April this year.

PRETORIA - Despite calls by Treasury for ministers to watch their spending of public money, it has emerged that more than R7 million has been spent on luxury travel for their spouses and children.

Among the biggest spenders were ministers Nhlanhla Nene and Malusi Gigaba.

The details are contained in the answers to parliamentary questions that the Democratic Alliance submitted to 35 Cabinet ministers.

When Cabinet ministers travel, taxpayers are coughing up millions to ensure that their spouses and children enjoy the same business class flights and are fed fine food.

Nearly R2 million alone was spent on three ministers’ spouses for thirteen trips between 2014 and April this year.

Nearly half a million rand was spent on Nhlanhla Nene’s wife during his first tenure as Finance Minister and a further R124,000 has been spent since his reappointment.

The biggest expenditure at R670,000 was on Malusi Gigaba’s wife when she accompanied him to New York and several Asian countries.

The ministers have defended the expenditure, saying it was not unlawful and in line with the ministerial handbook.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)