Gigaba, Nene splash the cash on luxury travel for spouses, children
Nearly R2 million alone was spent on three ministers’ spouses for thirteen trips between 2014 and April this year.
PRETORIA - Despite calls by Treasury for ministers to watch their spending of public money, it has emerged that more than R7 million has been spent on luxury travel for their spouses and children.
Among the biggest spenders were ministers Nhlanhla Nene and Malusi Gigaba.
The details are contained in the answers to parliamentary questions that the Democratic Alliance submitted to 35 Cabinet ministers.
When Cabinet ministers travel, taxpayers are coughing up millions to ensure that their spouses and children enjoy the same business class flights and are fed fine food.
Nearly R2 million alone was spent on three ministers’ spouses for thirteen trips between 2014 and April this year.
Nearly half a million rand was spent on Nhlanhla Nene’s wife during his first tenure as Finance Minister and a further R124,000 has been spent since his reappointment.
The biggest expenditure at R670,000 was on Malusi Gigaba’s wife when she accompanied him to New York and several Asian countries.
The ministers have defended the expenditure, saying it was not unlawful and in line with the ministerial handbook.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Business
-
Motsoeneng refuses to comment on R1 million Bosasa bailout
-
Solidarity says Sasol plant in Sasolburg run illegally
-
BMW to recall more than 139,000 of its 3-series cars in China
-
Meet owners of new DStv news channel
-
Sanef slams govt’s reluctance to financially rescue SABC
-
'Govt is aware that South Africans are struggling economically'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.