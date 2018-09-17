Man arrested after stolen vehicle spotted in Lansdowne

It was reported that shots were fired, but the police's Andre Traut says there were no injuries.

CAPE TOWN - A 30-year-old man has been arrested following a chase along Kromboom Road in Lansdowne.

The Flying Squad gave chase after a stolen car was spotted in the area.

The car was hijacked in Diep River last month.

It was reported that shots were fired, but the police's Andre Traut says there were no injuries.

“They blocked the vehicle when it attempted to flee. It collided with another vehicle. The suspect has been detained and is due to make a court appearance in Wynberg once he has been charged.”