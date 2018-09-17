Man (71) hospitalised after altercation over ORTIA parking space dies

Zalman Orlianski's family has confirmed that he died in a Johannesburg hospital on Sunday night.

JOHANNESBURG - A 71-year-old man involved in an altercation with an Uber driver at OR Tambo International Airport has succumbed to his wounds.

Zalman Orlianski's family has confirmed that he died in a Johannesburg hospital on Sunday night.

It is understood that Orlianski and the driver had an argument over a parking space, which turned violent.

Uber has since removed the man from its service and says that he has been arrested.