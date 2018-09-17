‘Maimane becoming WC premier is oddest intervention’

At the eleventh hour, the party called off Sunday’s planned announcement of nominees, when it emerged Mmusi Maimane wants to be premier.

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane's desire to be the Western Cape premier candidate has many questioning the logic behind his own nomination.

At the 11th hour, the party called off Sunday’s planned announcement of nominees when it emerged Maimane wants to be premier.

The party's top brass is due to meet on Tuesday to decide how to treat this suggestion, but at least one political analyst believes a decision to go with Maimane could do the party more harm than good.

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille became DA leader while she was the Cape Town mayor, and retained the position when she became premier.

But she also led the party through less troubled times.

LISTEN: Why Mmusi Maimane wants to be WC premier

Maimane is steering the party through several leadership battles, Zille's controversial tweets and the attempted removal of mayor Patricia de Lille.

Political analyst Ralph Matekga says what the party needs now, more than ever, is strong leadership.

“How does the DA evolve to be an inclusive, multi-racial party that is capable of winning an election? In all these challenges, Maimane becoming the premier of the Western Cape is the oddest intervention.”

He adds it's doubtful whether Maimane can remain focused on the strategic vision of the party while balancing the duties of a premier.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)