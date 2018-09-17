Madikizela questions Maimane's move to be DA candidate for WC premier

Bonginkosi Madikizela has told EWN that while constitutionally it is Mmusi Maimane's right to stand for the position of premier, he questions whether this is in the best interest of the party.

CAPE TOWN - It remains to be seen what the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s next move will be, as the party decides who will be its Western Cape premier candidate for the 2019 elections.

In a surprise twist, DA leader Mmusi Maimane has thrown his own name into the hat for the position.

This was while he was meant to announce the successful candidate for the Western Cape Premiership on Sunday.

Maimane's spokesperson, Portia Adams, says that the DA leader's key considerations are what’s best for the party and what’s best for residents of the Western Cape.

She says that extensive talks between Maimane and party structures are still underway.

“He is still considering the matter. Now there are still several outstanding possible local candidates as well for this role, and he has reached no final decision yet. The federal executive will deliberate on this issue as well.”

Western Cape’s Minister of Economic Opportunities Alan Winde, Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and MP David Maynier are all vying for the top post.

Madikizela has told Eyewitness News that while constitutionally it is Maimane's right to stand for the position of premier, he questions whether this is in the best interest of the party, in terms of the DA's national strategic goals.

