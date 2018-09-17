[LISTEN] Why Mmusi Maimane wants to be WC premier
CapeTalk | Political Futures Consultancy analyst Daniel Silke explains why Mmusi Maimane might be in the running to become the next premier of the Western Cape.
CAPE TOWN – Mmusi Maimane for Western Cape premier?
The decision by the DA leader to run for premiership has caused much confusion.
Political Futures Consultancy analyst Daniel Silke says the DA has sent a "confusing" message to the public ahead of the 2019 general elections.
“The communication of this is that Mr Maimane perhaps sees the writing on the wall that he won’t be able to bring the ANC below 50% [during the general elections], he won’t have a chance of forming a new government next year and therefore the prize position within the party remains the premiership of the Western Cape.”
Listen to the audio for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Unauthorised debit orders: How fraudsters get access to your account
-
[LISTEN] Patrice Motsepe’s ARC invests in Rain
-
[PITCHSIDEPODCAST] And then there were four
-
[LISTEN] Gogo (100) on cloud 9 as she flies for first time
-
[LISTEN] Ayanda Mabulu on graphic sexual & extremist political themes in his art
-
[LISTEN] Treasury not in favour of zero-rating chicken. Here's why
-
[LISTEN] Why more learners are dropping accounting at school
-
[LISTEN] Reflecting on Steve Biko’s legacy
-
[LISTEN] Why a KFC advert featuring a spinning 'Gusheshe' was banned
-
[LISTEN] Grassy Park CPF calls for total ban of toy gun replicas
-
[LISTEN] What makes a pair of sneakers desirable?
-
[LISTEN] 3 best shares to buy right now - Cartesian Capital CEO
-
[LISTEN] It wasn't me: Matuba says gun pic was sent to journo by unknown person
-
[LISTEN] Amcu takes gold mines to CCMA
-
[LISTEN] 'We need transparency over Eskom’s R33bn China loan'
-
[LISTEN] Bain’s Vittorio Massone not stepping down
-
[LISTEN] 3 reasons why farmland prices dropped 32%
-
[LISTEN] ANC tells 'Sunday Times' to retract anti-Ramaphosa plot story
-
[LISTEN] Spur recovering from controversial 2017 boycott
-
[LISTEN] #Depression: Talking about men's mental health
-
[LISTEN] City of Joburg to confer Freedom of City on Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
-
[LISTEN] #JoburgFire: Building safety compliance in spotlight
-
[LISTEN] SA man lands 'Oscar' of wildlife photography for lioness pic
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] TUT & Tuks win to set up derby day semifinals
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.