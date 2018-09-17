Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Why Mmusi Maimane wants to be WC premier

| Political Futures Consultancy analyst Daniel Silke explains why Mmusi Maimane might be in the running to become the next premier of the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN – Mmusi Maimane for Western Cape premier?

The decision by the DA leader to run for premiership has caused much confusion.

Political Futures Consultancy analyst Daniel Silke says the DA has sent a "confusing" message to the public ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“The communication of this is that Mr Maimane perhaps sees the writing on the wall that he won’t be able to bring the ANC below 50% [during the general elections], he won’t have a chance of forming a new government next year and therefore the prize position within the party remains the premiership of the Western Cape.”

Listen to the audio for more.

