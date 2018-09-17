[LISTEN] Unauthorised debit orders: How fraudsters get access to your account

Radio 702 | CEO of Payments Association of South Africa, Walter Volker, says that fraudsters get a hold of a list of debit orders from companies from unscrupulous employees.

JOHANNESBURG - Ask anyone who has experienced unauthorised debit orders going off on their account about it and they'll probably tell you they have no idea how they started in the first place.

Many consumers have complained about debits of around R100 automatically going off during the month without their prior consent, which is legally required before they can be performed on one's account.

Concerned Radio 702 listeners called into the Breakfast Show last week, complaining about unauthorised debit orders were coming off from their accounts.

Speaking to Africa Melane, who is standing in for Bongani Bingwa, CEO of Payments Association of South Africa, Walter Volker, says that fraudsters get a hold of a list of debit orders from companies from unscrupulous employees.

"They just use those lists to deduct money from your account. That is why it is very important for consumers to be vigilant and monitor their bank accounts and dispute any debit order that they have not authorised."

