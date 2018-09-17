[LISTEN] 'There are JMPD cops who take bribes but the majority are heroes'

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) Chief David Tembe says despite some officers taking bribes from the public, the majority are heroes.

Tembe speaks to Talk Radio 702's Joanne Joseph about the release of the City of Joburg's crime stats.

The stats reveal that 7,000 people have been arrested for drunk driving from January to August this year.

Reckless driving has increased drastically from last year with more than 1,500 compared to 200 arrests last year.

