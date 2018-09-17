[LISTEN] Joy is key in getting what you want

Radio 702 | Psychologist Yasmeen Engelbrecht says you have to become a match of what you want before you can have it.

JOHANNESBURG - Coach, writer and psychologist Yasmeen Engelbrecht says you need to be joyful right now and then what you want will come to you.

Engelbrecht says most people believe joy is dependent on their actions, rather than who they are. Which is actually incorrect.

“We have to become a match of what we want before we can have it."

