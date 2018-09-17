[LISTEN] #CosatuCongress: What to expect at conference

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Africa Melane spoke to Cosatu’s Secretary General Bheki Ntshalintshali about the federation’s 13th national congress.

JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) on Monday began its 13th national congress, where it’s expected to elect new leadership for the trade union federation.

It is expected that Cosatu will also discuss its support for its alliance partners, the African National Congress (ANC) and South African Communist Party (SACP) ahead of next year’s general elections.

Talk Radio 702 host Africa Melane spoke to Cosatu’s Secretary General Bheki Ntshalintshali who says the congress will also discuss the reconfiguration of the alliance with the ANC and SACP.

“We have tabled a document called the reconfiguration of the alliance because we understood that we are equal partners in the alliance.”

