KZN girl (4) found unharmed after hijacking

Police say they’re still investigating a case of hijacking but have not yet included a charge of kidnapping.
DURBAN - A four-year-old girl has been returned to her parents unharmed after hijackers sped off with her in a stolen vehicle over the weekend.
Her father was pulled out of his car on Saturday morning when he stopped at a traffic light on the corner of Dinkelman and Shepstone Roads in Marianhill.
The criminals sped off with the child inside the car and it's understood she was returned to her mother on Sunday.
Police say they’re still investigating a case of hijacking but have not yet included a charge of kidnapping.
