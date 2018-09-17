Kolisi: Boks eager to build on Wellington win

The Springboks returned home on Sunday evening from their historic 36-34 win over New Zealand at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington for the first time since 2009.

Though their flight from New Zealand was delayed by more than an hour and the Cape Town-based players having to scramble through the OR Tambo hallways to catch their connecting flight to the Mother City, the journey back to South Africa was far more enjoyable than last year when they returned with their tails between their legs after a 57-0 drubbing in Albany.

The Boks scored five tries with just 29% of the possession and made a mammoth 226 tackles in a phenomenal defensive effort which has left a couple of casualties on the injury front.

Captain Siya Kolisi says that they will not rest on their laurels from Wellington and there is a burning desire in his men to improve on that result when they host Australia in Port Elizabeth in a fortnight and a return leg against the All Blacks at Loftus on 6 October.

“We spoke about it after the game that we have set a standard that we have to maintain now. It’s the best game we have played defensively, and we took our opportunities and the most important thing is to build on that and that is what we are going to be working on.”

“The flight was much easier this time around, coming back home with a win compared to last time. We are very happy and excited about the win but we know that we have a lot of work that still needs to be done in the coming weeks.”