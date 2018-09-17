Kenyan runner hit by car in ill-fated Colombian half-marathon
After being treated by medics on the spot, he was taken to hospital with cuts and bruises and later reported by doctors to be in good condition.
MEDELLIN - Kenyan athlete Joseph Kiprono was knocked down by a car Sunday as he was leading a half-marathon in Colombia in which another competitor collapsed and died, the organizers said.
Kiprono -- a previous winner of the event -- was leading the 21 kilometre race in second-city Medellin when he was struck by a car that authorities said had "violated a road closure."
Organizers said a 38-year-old runner had collapsed during the race with heart problems and was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.
