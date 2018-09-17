#JoburgCrime: 5 window washers arrested this year
Over 500 window washers were arrested last year, however, this year the number has fallen to just 1% of that figure.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Metro police chief David Tembe says only five window washers have been arrested this year.
In 2016, the metro police took a zero-tolerance stance against the informal traders after a spate of smash and grab incidents which left residents fuming.
Over 500 window washers were arrested during the period of that operation, however, this year the number has fallen to just 1% of that figure.
The city released its own crime statistics for the first time earlier on Monday.
Tembe says it appears the city has dealt with the problem effectively.
“Some of these window washers harass women and break windows, they are criminals; others are just window washers. There was a campaign that we had to remove them, where they’ve gone to, I don’t know, but most of them are no longer there.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
