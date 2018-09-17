JoburgCrime: Over 7,000 arrested for drunk driving this year

This is a reduction compared to the nearly 9,000 people handcuffed during the same period between January and August last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has released its own crime statistics for the first time with the number of people arrested for drunk driving this year currently sitting at more than 7,000.

Mayor Herman Mashaba has asked Metro police chief David Tembe to prioritise this crime.

Tembe says they have plans in place to deal with drunk drivers, which include on-the-spot testing of people who are over the blood alcohol limit.

Tembe and Mashaba have acknowledged that the city has no control over those arrested once they’re handed over to the police.

Last year, Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers arrested over 200 people for reckless driving. This year, more than 1,500 were handcuffed over the same period.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)