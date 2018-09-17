'Irresponsible behaviour' to blame after 4 children die in fire in Alexandra
It’s understood five children in total, between the ages of two and 14, were left unattended when a bed caught fire from a heater which was left on.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Emergency Services and social workers are on the scene in Alexandra where four children died in a fire after being left alone over the weekend.
Their two mothers have been arrested in connection with their deaths.
It’s understood five children in total, between the ages of two and 14, were left unattended when a bed caught fire from a heater which was left on.
There’s a sombre mood in Alex outside the house where four children aged two, four, six and seven died from burns in the fire over the weekend.
Teary-eyed women from the community are sitting there while social workers take down their details.
A 14-year-old boy survived the blaze and was taken to hospital for treatment.
The spokesperson for the Gauteng premier’s office Mxolisi Xayiya says this tragedy could have been avoided.
“To me, the obvious thing is to take the child and give it to the grandmother because after all you want to go and enjoy yourself.”
Xayiya says the children’s deaths are down to irresponsible behaviour.
He says there needs to greater management in communities to prevent such tragedies.
#AlexFire Where 4 children died yesterday when they were left unattended by their mothers. It’s understood the bed caught fire from a heater which was left on. The mothers of the children have been arrested. [KS] pic.twitter.com/kSkQdYHqIn— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 17, 2018
#AlexandraFire Johannesburg Emergency Services outside the house where 4 children died from fatal burn wounds. Its understood 5 children were left alone by their mother’s over the weekend, one child survived. [KS] pic.twitter.com/lo1VK1gut6— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 17, 2018
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
Gigaba, Nene splash the cash on luxury travel for spouses, children
-
Man (71) attacked over ORTIA parking space dies
-
Standard Bank on closing Gupta accounts: We were at risk
-
Nhlanhla Nene reappoints Mark Kingon as acting Sars Commissioner
-
KZN girl (4) found unharmed after hijacking
-
Alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa expected to dominate ANC meeting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.