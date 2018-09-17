'Irresponsible behaviour' to blame after 4 children die in fire in Alexandra

It’s understood five children in total, between the ages of two and 14, were left unattended when a bed caught fire from a heater which was left on.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Emergency Services and social workers are on the scene in Alexandra where four children died in a fire after being left alone over the weekend.

Their two mothers have been arrested in connection with their deaths.

There’s a sombre mood in Alex outside the house where four children aged two, four, six and seven died from burns in the fire over the weekend.

Teary-eyed women from the community are sitting there while social workers take down their details.

A 14-year-old boy survived the blaze and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The spokesperson for the Gauteng premier’s office Mxolisi Xayiya says this tragedy could have been avoided.

“To me, the obvious thing is to take the child and give it to the grandmother because after all you want to go and enjoy yourself.”

Xayiya says the children’s deaths are down to irresponsible behaviour.

He says there needs to greater management in communities to prevent such tragedies.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)