Ipid to investigate after police officer allegedly rapes girl (14)

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
Go

Ipid to investigate after police officer allegedly rapes girl (14)

The accused officer allegedly raped the Klerksdorp 14-year-old and told her not to tell anyone.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A Klersdorp police officer has been handcuffed for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl.

It is alleged that the victim asked for a lift from Orkney to Kanaan last week but was instead taken to Jouberton.

The constable allegedly raped the victim and then slept next to her and only took her home the next day, telling her not to say a word.

The 14-year-old told her parents who then opened a case against the officer.

The accused also allegedly tried to dissuade the victim’s parents from opening a case, offering them money but did not succeed.

Moses Dlamini, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid)'s spokesperson said: “We then took the parents and the 14-year-old to another room and pleaded with them to accept money so that the case against him doesn’t proceed. The Ipid was notified and then opened an investigation and arrested.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA