Ipid to investigate after police officer allegedly rapes girl (14)

JOHANNESBURG - A Klersdorp police officer has been handcuffed for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl.

It is alleged that the victim asked for a lift from Orkney to Kanaan last week but was instead taken to Jouberton.

The constable allegedly raped the victim and then slept next to her and only took her home the next day, telling her not to say a word.

The 14-year-old told her parents who then opened a case against the officer.

The accused also allegedly tried to dissuade the victim’s parents from opening a case, offering them money but did not succeed.

Moses Dlamini, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid)'s spokesperson said: “We then took the parents and the 14-year-old to another room and pleaded with them to accept money so that the case against him doesn’t proceed. The Ipid was notified and then opened an investigation and arrested.”

