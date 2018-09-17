IFP calls on police to be thorough in murder of party official
Despite the party's belief that the killing may have been politically motivated, KwaZulu-Natal police say that there's no evidence yet to back that up.
JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has called on police to be thorough in following up on all leads into the murder of one of its officials in KwaZulu-Natal.
The party's publicity secretary in the Othukela district, Zakhele Mazibuko, was murdered in an ambush between Escourt and Colenso on Saturday.
Despite the party's belief that the killing may have been politically motivated, KwaZulu-Natal police say that there's no evidence yet to back that up.
The police's Thembeka Mbele there's no proof at this stage.
"I cannot confirm something that's been said by the IFP. We are still investigating the matter and the motive is unknown for now."
But the party's Mkhuleko Hlengwa has accused police of being dismissive and slow to act when dealing with political killings in the province, especially those that are IFP related.
"We can give a list of IFP members who have been killed and until today, these matters have not been resolved because when it comes to the IFP, the police are very, very quick to say it is a politically related matter [sic]."
The party has called for space and time to allow the investigation to run its course.
Popular in Politics
-
Reports: Magashule to explain himself to ANC top 6 over Zuma meeting
-
EFF calls for church lands to be state-owned
-
Madikizela questions Maimane's move to be DA candidate for WC premier
-
ANC, membership numbers & new leadership tops Cosatu congress agenda
-
Cape Town mayoral candidates to face grilling from DA top brass
-
Reports: Maimane nominates himself for Western Cape Premier candidacy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.