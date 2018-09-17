IFP calls on police to be thorough in murder of party official

Despite the party's belief that the killing may have been politically motivated, KwaZulu-Natal police say that there's no evidence yet to back that up.

JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has called on police to be thorough in following up on all leads into the murder of one of its officials in KwaZulu-Natal.

The party's publicity secretary in the Othukela district, Zakhele Mazibuko, was murdered in an ambush between Escourt and Colenso on Saturday.

The police's Thembeka Mbele there's no proof at this stage.

"I cannot confirm something that's been said by the IFP. We are still investigating the matter and the motive is unknown for now."

But the party's Mkhuleko Hlengwa has accused police of being dismissive and slow to act when dealing with political killings in the province, especially those that are IFP related.

"We can give a list of IFP members who have been killed and until today, these matters have not been resolved because when it comes to the IFP, the police are very, very quick to say it is a politically related matter [sic]."

The party has called for space and time to allow the investigation to run its course.