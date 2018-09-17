Hout Bay health centre reopened after protests
Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo is conducting an oversight visit on Monday following the temporary closure.
CAPE TOWN - The Hout Bay Community Day Centre has been reopened following unrest in the Hangberg area.
The health facility was shut due to protests.
The MEC has addressed nurses, doctors and support staff who are concerned about their safety and say when protests erupt they are held hostage.
Mbombo says the department is encouraging the community to work with staff, and her department has set up community committees to engage with the clinic about protests.
Staff member Shahiem January says they are traumatised.
“This whole community was held hostage. Even we’re not involved but we were held hostage, there has to be an alternative way of moving forward in the near future.”
Mbombo says she is aware of the challenges and has indicated that a new facility is in the pipeline.
#HoutBayClinic Staff of the Hout Bay CDC has raised concerns about safety following recent protests in the area. KP pic.twitter.com/TFOF1bweP8— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 17, 2018
#HoutBayClinic MEC Mbombo is encouraging the community of Hout Bay to work with staff, and says her department has set up community committees to engage with the clinic about protest action. KP pic.twitter.com/JgkbIwSlmb— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 17, 2018
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
