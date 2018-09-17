Govt won’t retrench public servants – Ramaphosa tells Cosatu

President Cyril Ramaphosa says as part of cutting costs, the government is currently working towards reconfiguring the state.

MIDRAND - President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) that government has no plans to retrench over 30,000 public servants.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the federation's 13th national congress on Monday.

The Mail & Guardian has previously reported that Ramaphosa's administration is planning to lay off tens of thousands of public servants in the next three years as part of government's cost-cutting measures.

The president has spoken about the unsustainable government wage bill, weak revenue collection and declining expenditure, saying the government needs to address these.

But he says retrenching public servants is not an option.

“I can say, without any equivocation, that there are no such plans to retrench 30,000 workers.”

He says as part of cutting costs, government is currently working towards reconfiguring the state.

Cosatu warned last month that it would leave the African National Congress alliance and embark on a national strike if government was to go ahead with retrenchments.

