Gold sector wage talks: Unions urge companies to follow AngloGold example
Negotiations between the unions and Harmony Gold, Sibanye-Stillwater and Village Main Reef are expected to continue on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - Solidarity has urged gold industry companies to match the wage agreement signed between unions and AngloGold Ashanti so negotiations can wrap up amicably.
Solidarity, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union and United Association of South Africa agreed to a 6.5% increase for miners, artisans and officials working at AngloGold Ashanti for the first year of the three-year agreement and 6.5% or Consumer Price Index (CPI) - whichever is higher - for the remaining two years.
Category four to eight employees associated with the unions will receive a R1,000 per salary increase every year.
Negotiations between the unions and Harmony Gold, Sibanye-Stillwater and Village Main Reef are expected to continue on Thursday.
Solidarity's Gideon du Plessis says unions are hopeful that negotiations can wrap up without entering a dispute process or a strike.
“This agreement signed with AngloGold Ashanti that will be there for the proposal we will put forward to the other companies to meet. And if they don’t, obviously there won’t be an agreement.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Business
-
Gigaba, Nene splash the cash on luxury travel for spouses, children
-
FNB sued for R121m for stolen safety deposit boxes
-
Eskom 'heading for deeper trouble' amid coal shortage
-
Standard Bank on closing Gupta accounts: We were at risk
-
[LISTEN] Unauthorised debit orders: How fraudsters get access to your account
-
Naspers plans to spin off, list pay-TV unit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.