Gold sector wage talks: Unions urge companies to follow AngloGold example

Negotiations between the unions and Harmony Gold, Sibanye-Stillwater and Village Main Reef are expected to continue on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Solidarity has urged gold industry companies to match the wage agreement signed between unions and AngloGold Ashanti so negotiations can wrap up amicably.

Solidarity, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union and United Association of South Africa agreed to a 6.5% increase for miners, artisans and officials working at AngloGold Ashanti for the first year of the three-year agreement and 6.5% or Consumer Price Index (CPI) - whichever is higher - for the remaining two years.

Category four to eight employees associated with the unions will receive a R1,000 per salary increase every year.

Solidarity's Gideon du Plessis says unions are hopeful that negotiations can wrap up without entering a dispute process or a strike.

“This agreement signed with AngloGold Ashanti that will be there for the proposal we will put forward to the other companies to meet. And if they don’t, obviously there won’t be an agreement.”

