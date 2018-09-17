Gauteng residents urged to keep cool amid heat wave
The South African Weather Service says the mercury is expected to hit 36 degrees in some parts of the province.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) are urging residents to stay indoors as much as possible during this week's heatwave in Gauteng.
The South African Weather Service says the mercury is expected to hit 36 degrees in some parts of the province.
The heat wave conditions are expected to last until at least Wednesday.
Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 17.9.2018 pic.twitter.com/7K9idfvMqe— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 17, 2018
EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said: “Residents are urged to stay cool and make sure that they avoid exposing themselves into this extreme heat because it can cause heat exhaustion, heat cramps and also heatstroke. Residents must keep hydrated by making sure that they drink lots of water.”
