FNB sued for R121m for stolen safety deposit boxes
The clients are claiming that FNB didn't implement adequate security measures before the robberies.
JOHANNESBURG - Sixty First National Bank (FNB) clients have issued a summons to the bank for R121 million after the contents of their safety deposit boxes were stolen from branches.
It's understood robbers made off with valuables worth millions of rands during robberies in 2015 and 2016 at the Sunnypark branch in Pretoria and the Randburg and Parktown branches in Johannesburg.
The clients, who are represented by Trudie Broekmann Attorneys, are claiming that FNB didn't implement adequate security measures before the robberies and haven't acceded to the settlement claims of the affected clients.
The law firm says video footage implying the collusion between FNB employees and the criminals has surfaced showing a security guard allegedly deactivating the alarm system just before the robbery at the Sunnypark branch and an employee allegedly leaving the vault containing the safety deposit box unlocked on the night of the Parktown branch theft.
The law firm's proprietor Trudie Broekmann said: “There’s has been a consultancy firm which was appointed by FNB to investigate the matters and they invited claims from victims of the robbery.
“After a time, however, as a result of this process, we see a very inadequate offer from FNB and they consequently have decided to sue for the full amount.”
Eyewitness News has tried to contact FNB but it was unavailable for comment.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
