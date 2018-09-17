First heatwave to hit Gauteng this week, CT cold and wet

Victoria Nurse from the South African Weather Service says that temperatures will increase next week and will remain high for the next two weeks.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service says the first heatwave of the season will hit the province this week.

Temperatures of up to 36 degrees Celsius are expected to last until Wednesday.

Weather forecaster Victoria Nurse says: “We are moving into our summer season, so heatwaves are expected. This is not out of the ordinary. Temperatures will start to increase this week and will remain high for the next two weeks to come.”

Johannesburg's temperature is expected to be around 33 °C during the day while Pretoria will see a high of 35 °C. Springs expected to have low temperatures of 6 °C in the morning and a high of 30 °C in the afternoon. Vereeniging will have a high of 33 °C during the day.

KwaZulu-Natal is also expected to see scorching temperatures on Monday, with Durban set to see a high of 29 degrees Celsius and Ulundi expected to hit a high of 37 degrees Celsius.

In the Eastern Cape, Port Elizabeth will see a high of 20 degrees Celsius, while inland, temperatures are expected to hit 27 degrees Celsius in Graaf-Reinet and Queenstown.

Cape Town will see a high of 17 degrees Celsius with rain predicted for the Mother City. Elsewhere in the Western Cape, rain has also been predicted for Vredenal and Worcester, while Beaufort West will see a sunny high of 22 degrees Celsius.

The Northern Cape will see temperatures range from a high of 14 degrees Celsius in Springbok, Upington with a high of 28 and Kimberley will see a scorching 30 degrees Celsius.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)