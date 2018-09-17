Popular Topics
Fans raise concerns over Lauryn Hill concert in SA

It has now been reported that rapper Nas and singer Santigold, who were booked as supporting acts for 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour', have been removed from some of the scheduled tour appearances in the US.

Lauryn Hill's 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' concert. Picture: Supplied
Lauryn Hill's 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' concert. Picture: Supplied
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - There is no disputing that Lauryn Hill is one of the greatest artists in the hip-hop industry and while she has only one solo album to her name, fans are still jamming to her tunes 20 years after its release.

However, Hill, who has done numerous tours around the world and will finally be coming back to South Africa next year, has become notorious for poor performances, showing up very late or not showing up at all at many of her shows, much to the disappointment of her fans.

It has now been reported that rapper Nas and singer Santigold, who were booked as supporting acts for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour, have been removed from some of the scheduled tour appearances in the US.

Hill has cancelled appearances on previous tours, leaving fans who'd already purchased tickets hoping to see her very frustrated.

Hill and Nas are set to perform at the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg on 2 February 2019.

Some South African fans have expressed concern over whether or not her tour will be a success.

