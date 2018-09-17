Fans raise concerns over Lauryn Hill concert in SA

It has now been reported that rapper Nas and singer Santigold, who were booked as supporting acts for 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour', have been removed from some of the scheduled tour appearances in the US.

JOHANNESBURG - There is no disputing that Lauryn Hill is one of the greatest artists in the hip-hop industry and while she has only one solo album to her name, fans are still jamming to her tunes 20 years after its release.

However, Hill, who has done numerous tours around the world and will finally be coming back to South Africa next year, has become notorious for poor performances, showing up very late or not showing up at all at many of her shows, much to the disappointment of her fans.

It has now been reported that rapper Nas and singer Santigold, who were booked as supporting acts for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour, have been removed from some of the scheduled tour appearances in the US.

I will no longer be performing on The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill Tour at the following dates due to the tour organizers' decision to reduce the support. So sorry to disappoint my fans.



9/14: Vancouver, BC

9/15: Seattle, WA

9/22: Phoenix, AZ

9/26: Denver, CO — Santigold (@Santigold) September 15, 2018

@Santigold hey, what happened in Portland? I hope you are not ill. — Scott Hanselman (@shanselman) September 13, 2018

Hill has cancelled appearances on previous tours, leaving fans who'd already purchased tickets hoping to see her very frustrated.

Hill and Nas are set to perform at the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg on 2 February 2019.

Some South African fans have expressed concern over whether or not her tour will be a success.

I hope Lauryn Hill doesn't disappoint yall. Regardless of the large evidence otherwise. — Uncle-RA🔥 (@RA_Mollo) September 16, 2018

I love Lauryn Hill so much, like a true fan I know every lyric to Miseducation...but I love myself more. Even if I got a free ticket I still wouldn’t go. Ngeke. https://t.co/xpyOnmiQqL — S H I B A™ (@FelicityShiba) September 16, 2018

I would love to go to Lauryn Hill.... but I don't wanna be disappointed... It's waaay to risky — Notcha... (@JustNotcha) September 16, 2018

If you are Lauryn Hill Concert next year, read this. I wouldn't buy tickets yet as it seems the tour is falling apart already https://t.co/2ojGapGSGj — Katlego (@iKatlego) September 14, 2018

I would have loved to watch Lauryn Hill perform here next Feb but I'm not about to buy tickets to put up with this or a no-show. Nope. https://t.co/rkt7oF8IZh — Time Traveller (@Anele_Nzimande) September 16, 2018

Got refund for the Lauryn Hill concert. I’m okay hey she can miss me. — Gustavo (@Bantse_R) September 17, 2018