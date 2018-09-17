Ethiopian, Eritrean leaders sign peace agreement in Jeddah
The Ethiopian and Eritrean leaders signed a 'joint declaration of peace and friendship' on 9 July, normalising ties between the longtime foes.
JEDDAH - Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki signed a peace agreement in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, the second peace deal reached since July between the once warring African countries.
The Ethiopian and Eritrean leaders signed a “joint declaration of peace and friendship” on 9 July, normalising ties between the longtime foes who waged war against each other between 1998 and 2000.
Further details of Sunday’s peace agreement signed in the Red Sea city of Jeddah and announced in a statement by the Saudi government were not immediately available.
The agreement “will contribute to strengthening security and stability in the region at large,” said Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir on Twitter.
Abiy and Afwerki signed the agreement in the presence of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
The Ethiopian and Eritrean leaders “expressed their appreciation” to King Salman and the crown prince for their support of the peace deal, the statement said.
It is not clear what role, if any, Saudi Arabia played in brokering the peace agreement reached two months ago.
Gulf neighbour the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has said it helped bring the countries together. Reuters has reported that the UAE has privately taken credit for the deal.
The Ethiopian and Eritrean leaders travelled to the UAE weeks after signing the historic July agreement to jointly meet with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.
Popular in Africa
-
Man guilty of Britain’s ‘biggest fraud’ to be deported to Ghana
-
Gender bias: How cancer deaths differ according to gender
-
Kenyan runner hit by car in ill-fated Colombian half-marathon
-
Ruby rush brings 'hell', not riches, to Mozambique village
-
Zim govt to roll out cholera vaccine in worst-hit areas
-
ICC to sentence DR Congo's Bemba in bribery case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.