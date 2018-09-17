Eskom urges South Africans to use electricity sparingly as coal crisis looms
The utility has confirmed the power stations have less than three weeks of supply left and some even have less than 10 days in their reserves.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has called on South Africans to use electricity sparingly as 10 of its power stations are running low on coal.
Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says: “We don’t want to mislead people and create unnecessary panic. At the time, we also don’t want to create a sense of comfort. All we can say is that the risk of load shedding is always there, but we’re managing it.”
Earlier this year, Eskom suspended three power station mangers in relation to the coal shortage, while its chief procurement officer, Jay Pillay, was served with a precautionary notice.
