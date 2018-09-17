Eskom 'heading for deeper trouble' amid coal shortage

Eskom confirmed earlier on Monday that it has fewer than 20 days of coal supplies at 10 of its 15 coal-fired power stations, posing a threat to the national power supply.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it's doing everything possible to keep the lights on while battling a severe coal shortage.

The power utility confirmed earlier on Monday that it has fewer than 20 days of coal supplies at 10 of its 15 coal-fired power stations, posing a threat to the national power supply.

The parastatal says a major supplier, owned by the Gupta family, had cut supplies as it seeks insolvency protection.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says they’re now quickly trying to secure new contracts with other companies to ensure there's enough coal.

“Management has done relatively well in trying to keep the system alive. But it is not an ideal situation, I have to confirm. Remember we’re running a fleet of 15 coal-fired stations and out of the 15, 10 of them don’t have enough coal. So, clearly, we’re heading for deeper trouble.”

The cash-strapped utility is critical to Africa’s most industrialised economy as it supplies more than 90% of the country’s power, predominantly by burning coal.

It is also one of South Africa's most indebted state firms.

