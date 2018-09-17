Eskom 'heading for deeper trouble' amid coal shortage
Eskom confirmed earlier on Monday that it has fewer than 20 days of coal supplies at 10 of its 15 coal-fired power stations, posing a threat to the national power supply.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it's doing everything possible to keep the lights on while battling a severe coal shortage.
The power utility confirmed earlier on Monday that it has fewer than 20 days of coal supplies at 10 of its 15 coal-fired power stations, posing a threat to the national power supply.
The parastatal says a major supplier, owned by the Gupta family, had cut supplies as it seeks insolvency protection.
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says they’re now quickly trying to secure new contracts with other companies to ensure there's enough coal.
“Management has done relatively well in trying to keep the system alive. But it is not an ideal situation, I have to confirm. Remember we’re running a fleet of 15 coal-fired stations and out of the 15, 10 of them don’t have enough coal. So, clearly, we’re heading for deeper trouble.”
The cash-strapped utility is critical to Africa’s most industrialised economy as it supplies more than 90% of the country’s power, predominantly by burning coal.
It is also one of South Africa's most indebted state firms.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Business
-
Gigaba, Nene splash the cash on luxury travel for spouses, children
-
Standard Bank on closing Gupta accounts: We were at risk
-
[LISTEN] Unauthorised debit orders: How fraudsters get access to your account
-
FNB sued for R121m for stolen safety deposit boxes
-
Naspers plans to spin off, list pay-TV unit
-
Sasol's Inzalo shareholders to get cash pay-out of over R1.3bn
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.