Eskom: 10 power stations running low on coal

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says that 10 of its power stations have less than three weeks of coal supply left.

Energy regulator Nersa stipulates that power stations must have at least 21 days of coal stockpiles to prevent services from being affected.

The utility says that four of the ten stations, running below margin, have less than 10 days of coal supply.

The parastatal's Khulu Phasiwe says that it has a plan in place to rectify this.

"We will be signing a contract with 12 suppliers that we have already started negotiations with, so we are in the process of trucking coal from Medupi to Kendal and Khusile power stations. We are in negotiations with Transnet so that they can also rail some of the coal to Mpumalanga power station."