EC police hunt suspects after man killed, cop wounded

A warrant officer and his nephew were gunned down in Motherwell, the Eastern Cape.

JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner Kehla Sitole has instructed a 72-hour plan to track down the suspects who shot and killed a man and wounded a police officer in the process in Motherwell, Eastern Cape.

It is understood that the warrant officer and his nephew were gunned down while on their way back from a watering hole.

They were apparently forced to stop their vehicle, before being accosted by an unknown number of suspects who then opened fire.

Police hunt suspects in murder and attempted murder. Gen Sitole has condemned the cruel and callous attack on an off-duty police member & his nephew last night in Motherwell, Eastern Cape.

The 51-year-old off-duty warrant officer’s nephew died immediately.

The officer’s service pistol was taken by the perpetrators.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said: “We can confirm that the Eastern Cape provincial organised crime investigation unit is investigating a case of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery.”

