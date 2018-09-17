Popular Topics
EC police hunt suspects after man killed, cop wounded

A warrant officer and his nephew were gunned down in Motherwell, the Eastern Cape.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner Kehla Sitole has instructed a 72-hour plan to track down the suspects who shot and killed a man and wounded a police officer in the process in Motherwell, Eastern Cape.

It is understood that the warrant officer and his nephew were gunned down while on their way back from a watering hole.

They were apparently forced to stop their vehicle, before being accosted by an unknown number of suspects who then opened fire.

The 51-year-old off-duty warrant officer’s nephew died immediately.

The officer’s service pistol was taken by the perpetrators.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said: “We can confirm that the Eastern Cape provincial organised crime investigation unit is investigating a case of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Comments

