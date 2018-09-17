EC police hunt suspects after man killed, cop wounded
A warrant officer and his nephew were gunned down in Motherwell, the Eastern Cape.
JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner Kehla Sitole has instructed a 72-hour plan to track down the suspects who shot and killed a man and wounded a police officer in the process in Motherwell, Eastern Cape.
It is understood that the warrant officer and his nephew were gunned down while on their way back from a watering hole.
They were apparently forced to stop their vehicle, before being accosted by an unknown number of suspects who then opened fire.
#sapsHQ Police hunt suspects in murder and attempted murder. #sapsNPC, Gen #Sitole has condemned the cruel and callous attack on an off-duty police member & his nephew last night in Motherwell, Eastern Cape. #CrimeStop MEhttps://t.co/hIToowLoqx pic.twitter.com/Hn4MNiVxRk— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) September 17, 2018
The 51-year-old off-duty warrant officer’s nephew died immediately.
The officer’s service pistol was taken by the perpetrators.
Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said: “We can confirm that the Eastern Cape provincial organised crime investigation unit is investigating a case of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
