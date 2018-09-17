Duchess of Sussex helps launch cookbook

The 37-year-old royal has made secret visits to the Hubb Community Kitchen this year, and she's written a foreword for 'Together: Our Community Cookbook'.

LONDON - The Duchess of Sussex has helped launch a cookbook to support a community kitchen for the survivors of the Grenfell fire, and she penned the foreword for the tome.

The 37-year-old royal - who was known as Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry - has made secret visits to the Hubb Community Kitchen this year, and she's written a foreword for Together: Our Community Cookbook.

Kensington Palace confirmed: "The Duchess of Sussex first visited the kitchen in January 2018 and has continued to make regular private visits. United by their passion for cooking as a way of strengthening communities, The Duchess was inspired by how the project empowers women at a grassroots level, and championed the cookbook project as a way of ensuring the kitchen can continue transforming lives and communities through cooking."

The book - published by Penguin Random House - showcases more 50 recipes created by women affected by the tragedy, which saw 72 people lose their lives in the tower block blaze last year.

In the foreword, Meghan wrote: "I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen; it is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together. Melding cultural identities under a shared roof, it creates a space to feel a sense of normalcy - in its simplest form, the universal need to connect, nurture, and commune through food, through crisis or joy - something we can all relate to... Through this charitable endeavour, the proceeds will allow the kitchen to thrive and keep the global spirit of community alive."

Proceeds from the book will help the Hubb Community Kitchen to stay open seven days a week.

Baroness Rebuck DBE, chair of Penguin Random House, added: "We were instantly caught up by the extraordinary vision for this project with the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen. Every woman who has contributed a recipe to this book has also contributed a fragment of their lives and memories. Each dish tells a story of culture, family and a sense of home. But most of all Together is a homage to life and friendship and we hope it will act as a symbol to all communities and encourage cooking together for life and joy."

