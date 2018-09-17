Popular Topics
DA to question Ramaphosa over R370bn Chinese loan

The party says it fears down the line the loan could land South Africa in a debt trap.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The DA says it will be using the parliamentary process to pose questions to President Cyril Ramaphosa about a R370 billion loan from the Chinese government.

The party says it fears down the line the loan could land South Africa in a debt trap.

Ramaphosa was recently on a state visit to China.

He's been on a major investment drive to reach the $100 billion target.

The DA's Alf Lees says Ramaphosa and Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene need to own up to the conditions of the arrangement with the China Development Bank.

“The history of Chinese loans in developing countries has been a very bad one, where the Chinese have ultimately, to get repayments of the loans, taken over assets of countries. And countries have started losing parts of their sovereignty, and there are countries which have indeed rejected Chinese loans because of this.”

Last week, Ramaphosa declined to provide details in the National Council of Provinces on Eskom and Transnet's loan agreements with China, saying some of the details are confidential and could put the institutions at a disadvantage if revealed.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

