CT Home Affairs investigates after man tries to stab official with knife
CAPE TOWN- An investigation has been launched after a man tried to attack a Home Affairs official with a knife at the Cape Town Refugee Centre.
The incident occurred last week. It is not clear why the man tried to stab the Home Affairs official.
The department's Thabo Mokgola said the Somali national was arrested after he tried to stab the staff member.
“Part of the investigation will look into why this [individual] was allowed into the facility with a knife and once we conclude the investigation, we will be able to charge a way forward. But part of the investigation will be looking at whether the Department needs to up security measures.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
