'Cosatu still a force to be reckoned with'

In his last address as president, Sdumo Dlamini has mentioned several achievements by Cosatu, telling delegates to be proud of having successfully fought the battle to introduce the national minimum wage.

Outgoing Cosatu President Sdumo Dlamini addresses the Cosatu Congress 2018 at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter.
Outgoing Cosatu President Sdumo Dlamini addresses the Cosatu Congress 2018 at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter.
one hour ago

MIDRAND - Outgoing Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) President Sdumo Dlamini says the labour federation is still a force to be reckoned with, even with all the challenges it faces.

The federation has started its four-day national congress in Midrand on Monday.

In his last address as president, Dlamini has mentioned several achievements by Cosatu, telling delegates to be proud of having successfully fought the battle to introduce the national minimum wage.

“You should not be ashamed to stand up today and say congratulations to yourself, patting yourselves on the back.”

Dlamini has also mentioned challenges facing workers, like retrenchments and the VAT increase, saying Cosatu remains committed to fighting these.

He says those undermining the organisation must know that it’s still a force to be reckoned with, warning that there are people trying to destroy the federation.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

