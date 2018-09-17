'Cosatu still a force to be reckoned with'
In his last address as president, Sdumo Dlamini has mentioned several achievements by Cosatu, telling delegates to be proud of having successfully fought the battle to introduce the national minimum wage.
MIDRAND - Outgoing Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) President Sdumo Dlamini says the labour federation is still a force to be reckoned with, even with all the challenges it faces.
The federation has started its four-day national congress in Midrand on Monday.
In his last address as president, Dlamini has mentioned several achievements by Cosatu, telling delegates to be proud of having successfully fought the battle to introduce the national minimum wage.
“You should not be ashamed to stand up today and say congratulations to yourself, patting yourselves on the back.”
Dlamini has also mentioned challenges facing workers, like retrenchments and the VAT increase, saying Cosatu remains committed to fighting these.
He says those undermining the organisation must know that it’s still a force to be reckoned with, warning that there are people trying to destroy the federation.
#COSATU is receiving messages of support from various international allies...The Nigerian Labour Congress extends its fraternal greeting to delegates at #cosatucongress2018 pic.twitter.com/m5gCUfPzc1— @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) September 17, 2018
The Nigerian Labour Congress extends its fraternal greeting to delegates at #cosatucongress2018 pic.twitter.com/AIRFUM5CPi— @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) September 17, 2018
#ANC President being introduced by #COSATU President at the cosatucongress2018 pic.twitter.com/JxCLD6Yijb— @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) September 17, 2018
Business delegates, with Patrice Motsepe present at #cosatucongress2018 pic.twitter.com/TJsXBBAcuD— @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) September 17, 2018
Now, #ANC President addressing #cosatucongress2018 pic.twitter.com/cIWHkFxhbQ— @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) September 17, 2018
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Politics
-
[PICTURES] Old SA flag brandished at Bok rugby game in NZ
-
Alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa expected to dominate ANC meeting
-
Reports: Magashule to explain himself to ANC top 6 over Zuma meeting
-
[LISTEN] Why Mmusi Maimane wants to be WC premier
-
ANC, membership numbers & new leadership tops Cosatu congress agenda
-
EFF calls for church lands to be state-owned
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.