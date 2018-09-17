Popular Topics
Committee chair concerned over Parly security after official shoots himself

This after a 57-year-old parliamentary worker took his own life in his office at the legislature on Friday afternoon.

FILE: Parliament in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied
FILE: Parliament in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Parliament’s police portfolio committee says National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole will be called to explain the lack of adequate security measures at a national key point.

This after a 57-year-old parliamentary worker took his own life in his office at the legislature on Friday afternoon.

Parliament's police portfolio committee chairperson Francois Beukman has requested a thorough investigation into last week's shooting.

He says that the incident at the national key point highlights weak access control and security screening.

Beukman says he has serious questions about operational procedures regarding police deployment at Parliament.

“The portfolio committee on police will call the national police commissioner to Parliament and we’ll write to the House chairperson Cedric Frolick to get permission to convene a meeting within the next two weeks.”

Beukman adds that the South African Police Service should ensure security measures at Parliament meets the same standards as other Parliamentary buildings around the world.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

