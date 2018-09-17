Comic Con Africa exceeded our expectations, say organisers

Thousands attended the sold-out display of comic books, science fiction, and fantasy films. Approximately 18 000 people were expected on each day.

JOHANNESBURG - Africa's first annual Comic Con wrapped up this past weekend and organisers said that it exceeded expectations.

The three-day gathering of gamers and comic book enthusiasts took place at the Kyalami Convention Centre.

Thousands attended the sold-out display of comic books, science fiction, and fantasy films. Approximately 18,000 people were expected on each day.

VS Gaming's Wanda Mkhize hinted at Comic Con possibly returning to South Africa.

‘For us, it’s always been about looking and finding opportunities that will kind of work for us. But obviously, it is going to be difficult for me to give you a definitive at this very moment but it’s definitely something we’re keen on,” she said.

