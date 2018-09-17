City of Joburg awaits approval to use Dräger breathalyser at roadblocks
Johannesburg Metro Police Chief David Tembe says three extra mobile offices will be rolled out soon to test drivers' blood alcohol level at roadblocks.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says its waiting for the Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions to give the green light for the controversial Dräger breathalyser to be used at roadblocks.
Johannesburg Metro Police Chief David Tembe released the city's own crime statistics for the first time on Monday, which show a slight decline in the number of people arrested for drunk driving between January and August, with just over 7,000 suspects being handcuffed.
In 2011, the Western Cape High Court dismissed drunk driving charges against a man after finding problems with the Dräger breathalyser used to test his blood alcohol limit.
Tembe says three extra mobile offices will be rolled out soon to test drivers' blood alcohol level at roadblocks.
He says metro police have a unit to follow up and ensure successful prosecutions.
“And they have to answer what happened to those cases, if somebody has done it deliberately, we’ll ensure he pays for it.”
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has asked metro police to prioritise drunk driving crimes and to get the national police to support them.
“I cannot understand, for the life of me, why national government is not as a serious one.”
Metro police officers have attended to over 6,000 road crashes from January up until last month.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
Gigaba, Nene splash the cash on luxury travel for spouses, children
-
Ramaphosa reacts to reports of plot to oust him
-
Govt won’t retrench public servants – Ramaphosa tells Cosatu
-
FNB sued for R121m for stolen safety deposit boxes
-
Eskom 'heading for deeper trouble' amid coal shortage
-
Man (71) attacked over ORTIA parking space dies
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.