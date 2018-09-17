Cash-heist suspect Velile Present & co-accused get bail
The former ANC employee appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Monday along with his co-accused.
JOHANNESBURG - Cash-in-transit heist suspect Velile Present and three of his alleged accomplices have each been granted bail of R4,000.
The former African National Congress employee appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Monday along with his co-accused.
Present was arrested in July in connection with a cash-heist at a bank outside a mall in Soweto and allegedly fled with an estimated R200,000 in cash.
The court found that the State did not provide concrete evidence that the four committed the crime.
But the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Phindi Mjonondwane says the case is not over yet.
“We accept the court’s decision. As the NPA, our view is that it is not the end of the case. Investigations are ongoing and the matter will be before the court on 30 October 2018.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa reacts to reports of plot to oust him
-
Gigaba, Nene splash the cash on luxury travel for spouses, children
-
Man (71) attacked over ORTIA parking space dies
-
Standard Bank on closing Gupta accounts: We were at risk
-
Alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa expected to dominate ANC meeting
-
'Cosatu still a force to be reckoned with'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.