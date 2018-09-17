Cash-heist suspect Velile Present & co-accused get bail

The former ANC employee appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Monday along with his co-accused.

JOHANNESBURG - Cash-in-transit heist suspect Velile Present and three of his alleged accomplices have each been granted bail of R4,000.

The former African National Congress employee appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Monday along with his co-accused.

Present was arrested in July in connection with a cash-heist at a bank outside a mall in Soweto and allegedly fled with an estimated R200,000 in cash.

The court found that the State did not provide concrete evidence that the four committed the crime.

But the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Phindi Mjonondwane says the case is not over yet.

“We accept the court’s decision. As the NPA, our view is that it is not the end of the case. Investigations are ongoing and the matter will be before the court on 30 October 2018.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)