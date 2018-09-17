Case opened against DAFF deputy DG Siphokazi Ndudane

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
Go

Case opened against DAFF deputy DG Siphokazi Ndudane

This follows revelations of alleged misconduct related to the illegal abalone trade in the Western Cape.

FILE: Abalone. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
FILE: Abalone. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
50 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The chairperson of the Western Cape legislature’s standing committee on agriculture has opened a case against a top fisheries official.

This follows revelations of alleged misconduct related to the illegal abalone trade in the Western Cape.

Department of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) deputy director general Siphokazi Ndudane has been placed on suspension and faces disciplinary action.

Ndudane is implicated in fraud, extortion, forgery, and theft.

She also faces charges relating to the alleged falsification of legislation regulating fish stocks.

Committee chairperson Beverley Schäfer said: “Today’s charges serve to force national government to bring the DAFF to book and prosecute those implicated in crime which directly affects Western Cape fisheries.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA