Case opened against DAFF deputy DG Siphokazi Ndudane

CAPE TOWN - The chairperson of the Western Cape legislature’s standing committee on agriculture has opened a case against a top fisheries official.

This follows revelations of alleged misconduct related to the illegal abalone trade in the Western Cape.

Department of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) deputy director general Siphokazi Ndudane has been placed on suspension and faces disciplinary action.

Ndudane is implicated in fraud, extortion, forgery, and theft.

She also faces charges relating to the alleged falsification of legislation regulating fish stocks.

Committee chairperson Beverley Schäfer said: “Today’s charges serve to force national government to bring the DAFF to book and prosecute those implicated in crime which directly affects Western Cape fisheries.”

