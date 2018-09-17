Cape Town mayoral candidates to face grilling from DA top brass

In about two weeks, Capetonians will know who is in line to take over from Patricia de Lille as mayor.

CAPE TOWN - The search for Cape Town's next mayor enters a new phase this week.

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) top brass will start interviewing candidates from Monday.

Five candidates are vying to take over the job from Mayor Patricia De Lille who steps down at the end of October.

Nominations closed on Monday 3 September.

One of the candidates, provincial legislature Speaker, Sharna Fernandez, is confident that she's the right person for the job.

“If we want to address the imbalances of the past which we must acknowledge exist, spatial planning and imbalances of the past need to be top of mind.”

Another candidate, Transport Mayco member Brett Herron, will also be interviewed on Monday.

“I’m looking to lead in a collaborative way to work with our caucus and communities to ensure we address inequality, exclusion and joblessness.”

Others include DA Gauteng MPL Heinrich Volmink, Deputy Cape Town Mayor Ian Neilson and Community Safety MEC Dan Plato.

A DA federal executive selection panel will conduct the interviews.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)