Ramaphosa reacts to reports of plot to oust him
Road closed after attempted hijacking in Pelican Park
'Oakbay tried to convince Std Bank that Guptas' accounts shouldn't be closed'
Police probe culpable homicide after Mookgophong bus crash
[WATCH] Standard Bank testifies at state capture inquiry
'Cosatu still a force to be reckoned with'
Bloemfontein Celtic duo Komphela, Ndengane win PSL monthly awards
[WATCH] Fans storm City v Chiefs game at half-time
'You come here for the last time,' Leopards' chairperson warns ref after loss
Kolisi: Boks eager to build on Wellington win
PSL Wrap: Chiefs, Chippa register first wins
Ref leaves CT City's Benni McCarthy fuming after Kaizer Chiefs defeat
Fans raise concerns over Lauryn Hill concert in SA
5 things to watch for on Emmys night
British artist crafts new portraits from old technology
Paul McCartney scores US No 1 after nearly 4 decades
'Game of Thrones' battles with 'Handmaid's Tale' for Emmys glory
Ashley Graham wants to change beauty perceptions
Soon-Yi Previn accuses Mia Farrow of taking advantage of MeToo movement
[WATCH] Hollywood Minute: Inspired and inspiring women
Comic Con Africa exceeded our expectations, say organisers
[FACT CHECK] Are there 11 million undocumented migrants in SA?
[OPINION] Does SA have a microplastics problem? Our research says yes
[OP-ED] Surplus food: A weapon against hunger and climate change
[ANALYSIS] SA citizens lose out as politicians play havoc with coalitions
[ANALYSIS] 'Fake food' in SA: myths, misinformation and not enough data
[OPINION] South Africa won't become less violent until it's more equal
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van Breda
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year on
Budget Speech 2018
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob Zuma
2017 ANC national conference
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairs
DA to question Ramaphosa over R370bn Chinese loan
Standard Bank on closing Gupta accounts: We were at risk
[LISTEN] Unauthorised debit orders: How fraudsters get access to your account
Ruby rush brings 'hell', not riches, to Mozambique village
Musk says Tesla now in 'delivery logistics hell'
Eskom urges South Africans to use electricity sparingly as coal crisis looms
British artist crafts new portraits from old technology
The 38-year-old Londoner paints large portraits over the items shaped into the frame of his subject.
LONDON - British artist Nick Gentry is giving a second life to unfashionable and obsolete storage devices, such as video cassettes, floppy disks, and CDs, by turning them into art.
The 38-year-old Londoner paints large portraits over the items shaped into the frame of his subject.
He also grinds down CDs, mixing the broken fragments with a resin glue to create sculptures of people
August 16, 2018
“I like to use obsolete media in my work,” he told Reuters.
“CDs are a big one for me. I’ve used, in the past, film negatives, X-rays and floppy disks. They are like artifacts of our culture and that to me feels like something worth keeping, worth celebrating.”
His works are being presented at London’s Opera Gallery in a joint exhibition titled, Human Connection, until 28 September.
‘Deja Vu', 2014. Oil paint & used computer disks on wood #tbt pic.twitter.com/Ze87tGd7ei— Nicholas Gentry (@NickGentryArt) June 21, 2018
Timeline
Popular in Lifestyle
Fans raise concerns over Lauryn Hill concert in SA
[WATCH] High-speed faceplants: This is Red Bull Box Cart Racing
[OPINION] The 'hidden curriculum' for children in SA
Duchess Meghan's father receives death threats
Comic Con Africa exceeded our expectations, say organisers
Connie Ferguson is power and grace on 'Forbes Woman' cover
