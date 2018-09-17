Popular Topics
Bloemfontein Celtic duo Komphela, Ndengane win PSL monthly awards

The Bloemfontein Celtic duo of Steve Komphela and defender Alfred Ndengane were awarded the coach and player of the month awards for August respectively on Monday.

Bloemfontein Celtic duo of Alfred Ndengane (left) and Steve Komphela (right) with their PSL awards. Picture: @OfficialPSL/Twitter
Bloemfontein Celtic duo of Alfred Ndengane (left) and Steve Komphela (right) with their PSL awards. Picture: @OfficialPSL/Twitter
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Bloemfontein Celtic duo of Steve Komphela and defender Alfred Ndengane were awarded the coach and player of the month awards for August respectively on Monday.

Komphela has had an immediate impact since arriving at Siwelele from Kaizer Chiefs in the offseason and has managed to guide Celtics to an unbeaten start to the league season, despite a tumultuous time at the club where ownership has changed hands and players not being paid at the start of the season.

In the first five games of the season, Celtic have registered four wins and a come from behind 2-all draw away to Komphela’s former side Chiefs at the FNB Stadium.

Ndengane has been instrumental at the heart of the Celtic defense that has only conceded two goals in five matches.

