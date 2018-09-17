Banking representatives to appear before state capture inquiry

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
Go

Banking representatives to appear before state capture inquiry

South Africa’s major banks terminated the accounts of companies controlled by the Gupta family following serious allegations against them.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at proceedings of the commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at proceedings of the commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Banking officials who closed the Gupta family’s accounts at the height of state capture allegations will get to give their side of the story before the commission of inquiry on Monday.

The inquiry, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, is peeling away at various allegations that the Gupta family, with the help of former President Jacob Zuma, was involved in corruption and had undue influence on crucial decisions, such as the appointment of ministers.

South Africa’s major banks terminated the accounts of companies controlled by the Gupta family following serious allegations against them, many of which were exposed during the “Gupta leaks” emails.

Together with online news site the Daily Maverick, amaBhungane in June 2017 released leaked emails and documents that they said showed allegedly improper dealings in government contracts and influence peddling by the Guptas.

Zuma and the Gupta family, which has said the emails were fake, have denied wrongdoing.

At the time, amaBhungane co-founder, Stefaans Brummer, said amaBhungane, which was founded in 2010, had spent several years probing Zuma’s family business dealings and had verified the authenticity of the leaked documents.

“Our very first stories as amaBhungane was a series called ‘Zuma Inc’ and we looked at the Zuma family and how its business fortunes had grown since Zuma took the office of president,” Brummer said.

He said the Gupta name popped up in several of amaBhungane’s inquiries into Zuma’s family business links and the organisation was well placed to process the trove of information in more than 100,000 emails and documents.

The allegations came after an anti-corruption watchdog report into claims of influence peddling.

WITNESSES

The Gupta brothers’ application to cross-examine witnesses at the commission of inquiry was been dismissed last week as they were not prepared to testify in South Africa.

WATCH: Inquiry: Guptas' bid to cross-examine witnesses dismissed

However, Duduzane Zuma has been granted permission to cross-examine witnesses who've implicated him because he is willing to testify himself.

Meanwhile, former President Jacob Zuma is still consulting with his legal team about the commission's request that he draft an affidavit on his version of events after two key witnesses implicated him in their testimony.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA