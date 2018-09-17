Popular Topics
Go

Bad weather sees SAA suspend flights to Hong Kong

The national carrier took the decision over the weekend due to the bad weather caused by a typhoon heading towards the southern region of China after wreaking parts of the Philippines.

FILE: An SAA aircraft. Picture: AFP
FILE: An SAA aircraft. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) says that its routes between Johannesburg and Hong Kong will be suspended on Monday.

The national carrier took the decision over the weekend due to the bad weather caused by a typhoon heading towards the southern region of China after wreaking parts of the Philippines.

At least 25 people have been killed, mostly in landslides.

SAA's Tlali Tlali says they'll continue assessing the situation.

"We trust that our passengers will appreciate the decision we have taken. As soon as the weather situation has improved, we will reinstate the flights after we have revised our schedule."

