At least 11 dead in bus crash near Mookgophong
The bus had been ferrying passengers back to South Africa from Zambia, when the driver lost control of the vehicle allegedly due a punctured tyre.
JOHANNESBURG - At least 11 people have been killed after the bus they were travelling in overturned on the N1 highway near Mookgophong, midway between Mokopane and Modimolle in the Limpopo province.
The bus had been ferrying passengers back to South Africa from Zambia when the driver lost control of the vehicle allegedly due to a punctured tyre.
Around 30 people survived Monday morning's crash.
The Transport Department's Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala says: “The N1 between Mookgophong and Mokopane is temporarily closed while the forensic pathologists and anyone who is responsible for cleaning the scene are busy. As things stand now, the bus is next to the road but we’re trying to clean the scene because others are still trapped under the bus.”
They've been rushed to hospitals for treatment.
