ANC, membership numbers & new leadership tops Cosatu congress agenda
Delegates will elect new leaders, discuss constitutional amendments and decide whether to continue supporting the African National Congress (ANC).
JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Trade Unions’ (Cosatu) four-day national congress will get underway on Monday.
Delegates will elect new leaders, discuss constitutional amendments and decide whether to continue supporting the African National Congress (ANC).
Cosatu's 13th national congress comes at a time when the federation's membership is dwindling. The organisation is struggling to maintain its relevance as another labour federation, the South African Federation of Trade Unions, has since entered the fray.
Cosatu’s Bheki Ntshalintshali says: “I think we have lost some memberships. We want to interrogate the reasons behind this.”
This congress is also important as it comes just a few months before the national election. The federation must decide if it will continue supporting the ANC or throw its weight behind the South African Communist Party (SACP).
The congress will also elect new leaders, with the federation's deputy president Zingiswa Losi likely to emerge as the first woman to lead Cosatu.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
Reports: Magashule to explain himself to ANC top 6 over Zuma meeting
-
EFF calls for church lands to be state-owned
-
Madikizela questions Maimane's move to be DA candidate for WC premier
-
Cape Town mayoral candidates to face grilling from DA top brass
-
IFP calls on police to be thorough in murder of party official
-
Reports: Maimane nominates himself for Western Cape Premier candidacy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.