Amcu, Solidarity sign 3-year wage deal with Anglo Gold Ashanti

Unions still haven’t reached a deal with Sibanye-Stillwater, Harmony Gold and Village Main Reef.

JOHANNESBURG – The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and Solidarity have signed a three-year wage agreement with Anglo Gold Ashanti.

The agreement provides for a salary increase of 6,5% for year one of the agreement and 6,5% or Consumer Price Index (CPI) whichever is higher for each of the following two years for miners, artisans and officials.

It also provides for a salary increase of R1,000 per annum for the next three years for category four to eight employees along with an increase of R100 a year on the housing allowance.

Solidarity's Gideon du Plessis said: “The offer is way above the inflation rate. And secondly, the offer for entry-level workers is also very favourable and will bring the workers very close to the R12,500 minimum wage.”

Unions still haven’t reached a deal with Sibanye-Stillwater, Harmony Gold and Village Main Reef.

Talks with those companies will resume later this week.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)