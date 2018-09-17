Popular Topics
Alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa expected to dominate ANC meeting

The ANC’s working committee is due to hold a meeting following these latest developments and other factional issues.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the opening of the ANC Gauteng provincial conference in Irene, Pretoria. Picture: @GautengANC/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The alleged plot to oust African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to dominate the agenda when the party's national working committee (NWC) meets on Monday.

According to the Sunday Times, secretary general Ace Magashule has already given reasons for a meeting with former President Jacob Zuma, which was held at a Durban hotel earlier this month.

Magashule has admitted he met with Zuma in Durban but says he did so in his personal capacity and not as an accomplice to an alleged plot to unseat the president.

The paper had alleged that the meeting was aimed at unseating Ramaphosa and was attended by former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo and the leaders of the ANC’s women's and youth leagues.

Now the ANC’s working committee is due to hold a meeting following these latest developments and other factional issues.

Spokesperson Pule Mabe has refused to be drawn into what will be on the agenda.

It's alleged that while Magushule has explained his presence at the controversial meeting to ANC top officials, others within the party are simply not convinced.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

