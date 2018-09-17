5 bodies found near old Boksburg mine

The bodies were found in an open field and the victims are believed to have died some time ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that five bodies believed to be illegal miners have been discovered near an old mine in Boksburg.

The bodies were found in an open field on Sunday and the victims are believed to have died some time ago.

This is the latest incident involving the so-called zama zamas.

In January, five others were killed also on the East Rand.

In that same month, three alleged illegal miners were shot dead by police and 14 others were arrested.

The police's Kay Makhubela said: "We don’t know where these bodies were coming from but it’s suspected they have been brought from somewhere. However, we’re calling on anyone with information to come forward and help us.”